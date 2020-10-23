Investors Buy High Volume of Chart Industries Call Options (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,886 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 324 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 86.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

