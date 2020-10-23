Investors Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,787 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,381% compared to the typical volume of 43 call options.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.18 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

