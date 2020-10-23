Euronet Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,437 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,922% compared to the average volume of 170 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

EEFT stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

