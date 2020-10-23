National Beverage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 510% compared to the typical volume of 1,637 call options.
Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
