National Beverage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 510% compared to the typical volume of 1,637 call options.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Beverage by 96.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

