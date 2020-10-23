Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$445.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$438.00 to C$445.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$418.54.

TSE CP opened at C$415.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$432.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$402.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$361.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

