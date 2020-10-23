Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$445.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$438.00 to C$445.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.15 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$418.54.
TSE CP opened at C$415.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$432.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$402.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$361.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
