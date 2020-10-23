Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Given a C$145.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) received a C$145.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.18.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$137.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.73. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.11. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total value of C$314,215.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,022,194.20. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total value of C$560,504.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at C$8,827,661.02. Insiders sold a total of 43,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,136 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.