Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$222.00

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.40.

BYD opened at C$195.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$198.95. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 93.07.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$445.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.899037 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

