Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$240.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.40.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$195.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$205.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$198.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.07. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$445.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.899037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

