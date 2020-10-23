ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) PT Set at C$45.00 by CSFB

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) received a C$45.00 price target from equities research analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACO.X. CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.81.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$39.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, with a total value of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,133,346 shares in the company, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

