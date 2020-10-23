TD Securities Increases Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$11.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.77 to C$12.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$11.12 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$6.72 and a 52-week high of C$14.87. The stock has a market cap of $471.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 104.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.62.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

