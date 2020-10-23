Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 101 Price Target

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 101 target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 94.08.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

