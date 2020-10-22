Jerry James Hunter Sells 10,800 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $305,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,708,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 7,721 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $218,504.30.
  • On Monday, August 17th, Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32.

SNAP opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

