Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 8,778 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 boosted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jerry James Hunter Sells 10,800 Shares of Snap Inc. Stock
Jerry James Hunter Sells 10,800 Shares of Snap Inc. Stock
Insider Selling: Snap Inc. CAO Sells 8,778 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Snap Inc. CAO Sells 8,778 Shares of Stock
IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Concho Resources Inc
IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Concho Resources Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Concho Resources Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Concho Resources Inc
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,430 Shares of General Motors
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,430 Shares of General Motors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report