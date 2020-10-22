Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 8,778 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 boosted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.