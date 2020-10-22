IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

