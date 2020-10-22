IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Concho Resources by 55.2% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Concho Resources by 195.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after buying an additional 681,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

