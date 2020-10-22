Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

WU stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.