Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,430 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 714.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

