U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $10,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

