Cwm LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

