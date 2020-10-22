Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clorox by 998.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $211.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

