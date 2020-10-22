Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $891,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $107.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

