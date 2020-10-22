Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,511 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,543,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $590,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,946 shares of company stock worth $17,091,218. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

