Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 204.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $421.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.41. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

