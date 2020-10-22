Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $144.99. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

