Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

