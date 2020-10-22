Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.7% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 72,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:COP opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

