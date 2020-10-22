Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 45,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of -204.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

