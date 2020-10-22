Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Anthem by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Anthem by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 153.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM opened at $296.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.79.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

