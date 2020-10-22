Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 575,113 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 575,113 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TIAA FSB increased its stake in General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in General Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 541.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in General Electric by 49.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,838 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

General Electric stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

