Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 119,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $229.09 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $250.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

