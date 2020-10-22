Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 244 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $112.30 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

