Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877,069 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after buying an additional 911,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 587,389 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.