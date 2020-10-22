Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.