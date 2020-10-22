Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $135,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Humana by 569.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $437.23 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $445.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.43.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

