Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 843 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 320.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.79.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST opened at $80.09 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

