Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,928,095,000 after buying an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 594.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

