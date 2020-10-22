Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,900 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

