Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 6,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 215.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

