Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

