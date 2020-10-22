Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Msci by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Msci from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.00.

MSCI opened at $350.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.68. Msci Inc has a one year low of $214.12 and a one year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.