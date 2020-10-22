Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 50,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $145.96 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

