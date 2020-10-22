Snap Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 871,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 167,638 call options.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.
In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 over the last quarter.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $38.89.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
