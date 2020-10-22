Snap Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 871,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 167,638 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $38.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.