Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,199,000 after acquiring an additional 379,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average of $148.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut IQVIA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

