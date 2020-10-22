First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $249,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

