Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,812 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 831,864 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,344,000 after buying an additional 178,544 shares during the period.
Shares of CDAY opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.30 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,428.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.
Ceridian HCM Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
