Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,812 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 831,864 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,344,000 after buying an additional 178,544 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,428.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

