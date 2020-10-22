Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WORK opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,650.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,353 shares of company stock worth $13,267,076 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

