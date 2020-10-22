Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,751 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

