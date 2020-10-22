SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $63.80 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

