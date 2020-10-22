Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $338.69 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Insiders sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.