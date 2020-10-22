Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $215.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.47.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

